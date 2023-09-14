Two arrested after Bushnell man found dead outside of a Little Swan Lake residence

Two people were arrested after a Bushnell man was found dead outside of a residence in the Little Swan Lake neighborhood Wednesday.

The Warren County Sheriff's office found 27-year-old Donald Friday's body outside of a residence at Little Swan Lake.

Authorities believe Friday died somewhere else before his body was dumped. A cause of death has not been released at this time.

An investigation led authorities to executing a search warrant at another location in Little Swan Lake.

Two people, Drake Taflinger, 27, of Little Swan Lake and Alicia Simpson, 25, of Macomb, were arrested by the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.

Taflinger and Simpson are being held in custody while awaiting charges from Warren County.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Two people arrested after Bushnell man Donald Friday found dead