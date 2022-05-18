Two arrested in Camden shooting; one of those charged was wounded

Police update

Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Camden that also, authorities say, wounded one of them.

Mihkael Greene, 19, and Nysar Streater, 21, were charged Sunday in the shooting death of 18-year-old Yahmir Catoe of Camden. Greene and Steater, both Camden residents, face murder and weapons charges in Catoe's slaying.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Greene and Streater were attempting to rob Catoe on Saturday morning in the city's Morgan Village section. Greene, the prosecutor's office said, shot Catoe, also wounding Streater, who investigators said was restraining Catoe.

Camden County Police officers responded to the 1000 block of Lakeshore Drive at around 10:19 a.m. Saturday after multiple 911 callers reported a shooting. Officers discovered Catoe on the ground in a nearby park suffering from a gunshot wound; he later died at Cooper University Hospital.

Streater was treated at Cooper and arrested at the hospital the same day. Greene was taken into custody at about 7 p.m. Sunday by U.S. Marshals and Camden County Police.

The charges against Streater and Greene are only allegations. Neither has been convicted of a crime in connection with this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jeremy Jankowski with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-580-5950 or Det. Shawn Donlon with the Camden County Police Department Homicide Unit at 856-655-1334. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Phaedra Trethan has been a reporter and editor in South Jersey since 2007 and has covered Camden and surrounding areas since 2015, concentrating on issues relating to quality of life and social justice for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. She's called South Jersey home since 1971. Contact her with feedback, news tips or questions at ptrethan@gannettnj.com, on Twitter @wordsbyphaedra, or by phone at 856.486-2417.

Help support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Charges: Two robbed, shot Yahmir Catoe; Catoe killed, suspect wounded