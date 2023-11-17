Two arrested after cannabis factories discovered

A man and a woman have been arrested after police discovered cannabis factories at two properties in Nottinghamshire.

Officers raided an address in Central Avenue, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, on Wednesday afternoon following a tip-off and found plants growing across four rooms.

A 34-year-old man was detained at the property on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug.

Nottinghamshire Police said 105 cannabis plants were then found at a second address in Laurel Avenue, Mansfield, on Thursday morning, leading to a 53-year-old woman being arrested for the same offence.

The force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk