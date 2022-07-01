Two arrested after car crash in Warrenton

Jun. 30—Two men allegedly involved in a car crash in Warrenton on Wednesday were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges.

Christopher Courtney Jessup, 47, of Kennewick, Washington, was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to carry or present a license, a hit-and-run involving property and driving uninsured.

Christopher Michael Vivona, 29, of San Emidio, California, was also charged with giving false information to avoid citation. He had a warrant out for his arrest.

The crash occurred at S.E. Discovery and S.E. Ensign lanes.