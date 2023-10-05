Two arrested in Cerrillos Road drive-by shootings; woman injured by broken glass

Oct. 4—Two men have been accused of firing multiple rounds from a car at several locations along Cerrillos Road on Tuesday, causing injury to a woman who was in an office at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place.

Fabian Estrella, 23, and Jordan Martinez, 28, both of Santa Fe, were charged with shooting at an occupied building and causing personal injury, shooting from a motor vehicle and negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to documents filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Before 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said, surveillance video from the shelter shows several people ducking to the ground and taking cover while a driver in a black Nissan sedan drives by and a passenger in the back seat appears to hold something out the window.

A shelter employee who was in an office on the south side of the building was struck on her arm by glass from a window broken by a bullet from the shooting, the shelter's Executive Director Karina Lopez said. The employee was treated by paramedics and was not taken to the hospital, the complaint states.

Lopez noted the shelter was just one area business hit by gunfire during the incident. She expressed gratitude no one was struck by the bullets. Some of the shelter's clients, including a few veterans, were shaken up by the incident, she said.

Lopez said police responded quickly and handled the incident thoroughly.

Police said they heard more gunshots nearby after they arrived at the shelter. One 911 caller described seeing three young people in a black Nissan drinking and driving recklessly near Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Police stopped the car on Siler Road and detained Estrella and Martinez along with a woman who was riding in the passenger seat.

The woman told police, according to the complaint, Estrella had been firing out of the driver's window while driving down Cerrillos across Camino Carlos Rey. Meanwhile, she said, Martinez fired from the passenger side in the back seat.

The two had shot a dozen or more rounds, she told police, before making a U-turn at Big 5 Sporting Goods to buy more ammunition.

After they bought more ammunition and left the store, Estrella and Martinez fired more rounds from the vehicle, she told police, according to the complaint.

After police detained the woman and the two suspected shooters, officers said they saw three firearms in plain sight in the vehicle along with spent shell casings "all over the vehicle," including on the windshield and in the crease between the back window and the trunk.

Estrella told police Martinez had been the only one firing out of the vehicle, and the gun had fired multiple times as Estrella took it away from him, the complaint states.

Martinez told police, "I'm too drunk to talk to you," after the incident, according to the complaint.

Estrella and Martinez were both booked into Santa Fe County jail late Tuesday. Court records do not indicate any charges against the woman.