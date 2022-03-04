Two arrested, charged with 2019 murder of Harford food delivery driver

Mar. 4—The Harford County Sheriff's Office have arrested two men in the 2019 shooting death of a food delivery driver in Edgewood, the department announced Friday.

Jabrell Brodie, 20, and Jaquan Northan, 21, both of Joppa, are charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, attempted armed carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking and firearms use in commission of a felony.

On Feb. 10, 2019, Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to report of a shooting on the 700 block of Monticello Court in Edgewood where they found Timothy Youngquist, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies immediately began life saving measures. Then, the medics transported Youngquist to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where he died, according to the department.

Youngquist was delivering food when the offenders were looking for a ride, police said. They tried to take his car, and he fought back. Since he tried to stop them, they shot him, police said.

Although the sheriff's office had suspects in mind, there was not enough evidence to make arrests, Harford Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Colonel William Davis said Friday. During a three-year investigation, investigators eventually got the needed information to charge Brodie and Northan.

"Developing suspects and being able to convict them in trial are two different things. Though we knew who the suspects were in this case, we were looking for that break, and that break came from information from the Maryland State Police," Davis said. "Detectives never gave up on this investigation to try and find the perpetrators."

Deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff's Office Warrant Apprehension Unit took Northan into custody on Tuesday and Brodie on Thursday. Both individuals are being held without bail and have previous criminal records, Davis said. No attorney is listed in electronic court files for either suspect.

The department spoke with the family of the victim about the arrest, Davis said. At the time of the shooting, Youngquist had a five-year-old son with his girlfriend of seven years.

Also, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said this arrest was a joint effort of allied agencies including the Maryland State Police, the Harford County Attorney's Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives-Baltimore Field Division and the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland.