Two arrested, charged with murder in slaying of Fort Oglethorpe man

Sep. 25—Two Chattanooga men have been arrested and charged in the Thursday evening shooting death of a Fort Oglethorpe man, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI and the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department on Friday arrested and charged Keishun Rowe, 18, and Malachi Housley, 18, with felony murder in connection to the death of 19-year-old Jaylon Alexander Everhardt.

Fort Oglethorpe police requested that the GBI assist in a murder investigation on Thursday at 10:27 p.m., the release said. Fort Oglethorpe Police found Everhardt dead at the 900 building of the Oglethorpe Ridge Apartments from apparent gunshot wounds. Everhardt was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.