Two arrested after Charlestown traffic stop

Aprile Rickert, The Evening News and the Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind.

Feb. 19—CHARLESTOWN — Two people were arrested on drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop Thursday in Charlestown, a news release from Indiana State Police said.

Around 3:45 p.m., a trooper stopped a driver for failing to use a turn signal and having an obscured license plate. During the stop he learned that the driver, Dustin Todd Shackleford, 39, of Henryville, was wanted in Clark County on an invasion of privacy charge. During the stop, the trooper found a gun in the man's backpack.

While searching the car, the trooper said he found over 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a purse belonging to the passenger, 31-year-old Lara Lee Gater of New Albany. Gater also had a firearm and digital scales and unused bags and paraphernalia were found in the car.

Gater was arrested and preliminarily charged with three felonies including a level 2 felony for dealing in methamphetamine. Shackleford was arrested and preliminarily charged with two felonies including a level 5 felony for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Recommended Stories

  • 11 brain foods that benefit memory, concentration, and mood

    Brain foods like berries, fatty-fish, and turmeric can help improve cognition, memory, and stress levels.

  • Trump complained that he was served a smaller steak than a dining companion at his DC hotel restaurant: report

    Melania Trump once rejected a $64 plate of Dover sole because it was topped with chives and parsley, the chef told The Washingtonian.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby could affect their plans to return to the UK

    The Sussexes were previously expected to visit the royal family for the Queen and Prince Philip's birthday celebrations in June.

  • Biden administration designates Russian ship as helping to build Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    The Biden administration on Friday identified a Russian ship and a company it believes are helping to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but the entities had already been sanctioned by the Trump administration and the project's opponents in Congress said the move would do little to halt work on it. The State Department said in a report to Congress that the Russian ship, the Fortuna, and its owner, KVT-RUS, had been designated, a process that starts new sanctions, two lawmakers said. Both entities had been sanctioned by former President Donald Trump on his last full day in office last month for helping to build the natural gas pipeline to bring Russian gas to Europe via Germany.

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.

  • No, Meghan Markle isn't stealing Princess Eugenie's thunder by announcing her pregnancy

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were pregnant with their second child five days after Eugenie gave birth to her first child.

  • China ‘on right path’ after seeing Texas crisis, says Foreign Ministry

    China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path."

  • U.S. concerned China's new coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes

    The United States is concerned by China's recently enacted coast guard law and that it could escalate maritime disputes and be invoked to assert unlawful claims, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. China, which has maritime sovereignty disputes with Japan in the East China Sea and with several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea, passed a law last month that for the first time explicitly allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.

  • West must help vaccinate Africa's healthworkers now, says Macron

    Europe and the United States should without delay send enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa to inoculate the continent's healthcare workers or risk losing influence to Russia and China, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday. Earlier this week, Macron urged Europe and the United States to allocate up to 5% of their current vaccine supplies to developing countries in an effort to avoid an unprecedented acceleration of global inequality.

  • Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

    The nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget was thrown in doubt Friday as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the first Democratic lawmaker to oppose her confirmation. During her confirmation hearings, Tanden apologized for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media.

  • Putin’s Alleged Daughter Joins the Chaos as Russia Goes Wild on Clubhouse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyMOSCOW–Thousands of Russian internet users have been piling into the audio-based chat app Clubhouse, which, of all places, has become the go-to spot to vent about living in an authoritarian political system.This week has been chock-a-block with Clubhouse news. On Saturday, Elon Musk publicly invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a chat on the app. Another avid Clubhouse user is Luiza Rozova, a 17-year-old alleged by independent Russian media to be Putin’s illegitimate daughter. She recently used the platform to share insights about her university major, her aspirations for a career in fashion, and her apparent affinity for wildly unhinged conspiracy theories. And in an unusual public airing of views on a typically hush-hush topic, 300 Russian journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders joined an open room on Clubhouse to discuss the spy case against one of Russia’s leading reporters covering military affairs, Ivan Safronov, who has been imprisoned on charges of treason for over six months.As One of Russia’s Leading Journalists Is Charged With Treason, a Chill Settles Over the PressIn July, the Federal Security Service arrested Safronov, placing him in Lefortovo, one of Moscow’s most notorious prisons where he faces a term of up 20 years. The agency accused Safronov of working for the Czech secret service and passing along classified information about the Russian military. Investigators claim that the U.S. was the final recipient of the secret information delivered by Safronov in 2017.“It has been nearly seven months since Ivan was put behind bars; his accusers probably hoped there would be no public attention to his case by now,” says Safronov’s friend, Ilya Barabanov, who was one of five key speakers at the Clubhouse discussion.Some Russian Clubhouse users compare the platform to the 1980s telecasts—or Television Bridges, as they were known to the USSR—shared between Russian and American audiences. Soviet and American journalists organized the bridges to connect Moscow, Leningrad, San Francisco, Boston, and other cities for discussions about history and trends in culture, journalism or lifestyles.Just as the bridges did more than 40 years ago, Clubhouse is now providing a platform for some unexpected speakers, including Putin’s alleged daughter, who used the app to chat away about her thoughts on working in New York, Paris, or Milan, calling the cities “boiling points of fashion.” (The Kremlin has denied that she is a relative.)Rozova opened up to Andrei Zakharov, author of “Iron Masks,” an investigative report in Proekt media chronicling the life of her mother, the fabulously rich Svetlana Krivonogikh. According to Proekt, Krivonogikh has a net worth of $101 million. She has been Putin’s “close acquaintance” since the 1990s, and her daughter, Luiza, “bears an uncanny resemblance” to the Kremlin’s leader, according to the report. Rozova did not comment on that aspect of Zakharov’s story, but she did admit that she enjoyed the popularity it brought to her social media accounts.Thanks to Clubhouse, Russians now know that Rozova does not watch television, gets her news from the Telegram app, believes in pandemic conspiracy theories, and approves of the Kremlin’s assassination of political dissidents. Before Zakharov even joined the discussion, one Clubhouse user asked Rozova what she thought of Putin’s comment about the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, in which he said that had Russian special services wanted to kill Navalny, “they would have finished it.” Rozova responded without hesitation: “The ‘Golden Billion’ society is behind this entire gimmick with the coronavirus. It turns out that they are killing people,” the teenager said. “If ordinary people can do it, why can’t the government, for reasonable purposes?”Still, there is no safe place from ubiquitous Russian corruption. The government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta is warning citizens about purchasing invitations to Clubhouse discussions, urging them “not to give in to the excitement" and "not to pay for invitations from unknown people.”Russian bureaucrats of all levels, from regional officials to the Kremlin administration, are also joining Clubhouse chats. That includes the former deputy prime minister and current president of International Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, who used the app on Monday to answer questions about Russia’s plans to host the Chess Olympiad, announcing that he hoped to “hold the chess Olympics in Moscow next year.” The Kremlin’s political opponents are also exploring the possibilities that come with this new social medium. Valery Kostenok, a 21-year-old politician and member of the Yabloko party, downloaded Clubhouse to his phone on Wednesday. “I was skeptical at first, since there was a rumor that somebody records all the conversations and leaks them. But I realized, I don’t have any secrets from anyone and decided to download the app,” he told The Daily Beast. “The pandemic, police arrests, and persecutions made many of our favorite platforms and spaces unavailable. Russians are big fans of public lectures, debates, and discussions, so our youth is now storming Clubhouse rooms.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pentagon chief urges immediate reduction in Taliban violence

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in his first news conference as Pentagon chief, said Friday that progress toward peace in Afghanistan and an end to U.S. military involvement there depends on the Taliban reducing attacks. “We are mindful of the looming deadlines, but we want to do this methodically and deliberately,” Austin said. Afghanistan is shaping up as a major national security dilemma for Austin and the rest of President Joe Biden’s fledgling national security team.

  • Russia steps in, trying to aid stalled Afghan peace process

    With talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban stalled and the new administration in Washington mulling its options, Russia is stepping up efforts to try and find a way forward in the peace process. Moscow's emissaries have been making the rounds, visiting regional players and meeting officials and senior Taliban figures — even as a NATO ministerial conference this week concluded that there is no easy solution on how to end Afghanistan’s protracted war. Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Afghanistan, was in Pakistan on Friday for talks with officials.

  • I've followed the Mediterranean diet for 20 years. Here are my 9 secrets for sticking to it.

    From stocking your pantry with lemons to having fresh snacks on hand, here are tips to sustainably follow this healthy, popular diet for a long time.

  • Senate Democrats pledge to pass the Biden $1.9 trillion stimulus package by mid-March

    If Congress doesn't approve a stimulus with unemployment benefits by March 14, a report says 11.4 million people would start losing jobless aid.

  • Trump repeats election claims in interviews, is unchallenged

    In the first television interviews of his post-presidency, Donald Trump repeated his false claims that the election was stolen from him 10 times — each instance unprompted and unchallenged. Trump emerged this week for interviews with Fox News Channel, Newsmax and One America News Network tied to the death of Rush Limbaugh. Each network actively appeals to Trump's base conservative audience.

  • 'The Walking Dead' may look and feel a bit different for its final 11th season

    AMC's "TWD" is known to historically shoot on 16 mm. Angela Kang tells Insider why that's changing while filming during the pandemic.

  • Ivanka Trump has no plans to challenge Marco Rubio for Senate in Florida in 2022

    Ivanka Trump moved to Florida after leaving the White House, fueling speculation she would run for office there. She will not run against Marco Rubio.

  • Exclusive: Families will be able to meet again next month

    Families will be reunited, all schools will return within weeks and care home residents will be allowed visitors under plans to ease Covid restrictions being announced by Boris Johnson on Monday, The Telegraph can reveal. The move will be revealed in the Prime Minister's roadmap for how the nationwide lockdown will start to be lifted. Two different households will be allowed to meet outside by Easter – allowing groups of relatives to finally catch up in gardens or parks – thanks to the lifting of rules that stop two household groups from gathering outdoors. Relatives who live far away from each other may have to wait a little longer, however, because it is unclear when guidance telling people to remain in their local areas will be lifted. A senior Whitehall source said: "What the public is longing for more than anything is seeing family members and loved ones. It's been a very long time and a difficult year." Number 10 is concerned about the impact lockdown has had on families kept apart from each other, with Mr Johnson talking about the mental "strain" of restrictions this week. It comes as promising new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the number of people infected with Covid had dropped by 30 per cent in a week and the virus 'R' rate had fallen again. On Friday, Mark Drakeford, the Welsh First Minister, raised hopes of Easter "staycation" holidays, saying he was looking at whether hotels and B&Bs with "self-contained" accommodation could open.

  • Elizabeth Olsen said that she is 'very aware' of nepotism and its impact on her career

    Elizabeth Olsen's mother was a ballerina while her older sisters are twins Mary-Kate and Ashley, who began as child actresses in "Full House."