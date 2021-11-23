Two arrested in Cherokee Lane shooting

Nov. 23—A Valley Springs man appeared before a judge in the Lodi branch of San Joaquin County Superior Court Monday after allegedly shooting and injuring a man on his way to Costco in Lodi.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Jaycob Babcock-Coburn on Nov. 18 on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy and willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner.

Coburn is being held in San Joaquin County Jail without bail.

A second man, 20-year-old Jared Tavares of Manteca, was arrested Nov. 17 and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on similar charges without bail, the CHP said.

Tavares was arraigned in Stanislaus Superior Court on Friday, according to records.

According to the CHP, Tavares and Coburn were traveling southbound on Highway 99 at 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 14 and fired a gun at a man driving southbound on Cherokee Lane. The pair had apparently mistaken the man, a 37-year-old Stockton resident who was accompanied by his wife and two children, ages 3 and 7, for someone else when they shot at his vehicle, the CHP said.

The victim was struck by gunfire and lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to crash and roll. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound, and his wife suffered moderate injuries as a result of the crash, the CHP said.

Family and friends of the victim set up a GoFundMe to raise $75,000 for medical expenses. According to the GoFundMe description, the man was struck twice in the attack. One bullet struck his ankle, the second struck his neck and lodged in his spinal cord, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle he was driving.

His wife suffered a broken collarbone in the collision, the page states.

As of Monday, $10,085 had been raised. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/2hztfscn.

Both suspects in the case have prior records.

According to Mother Lode News, Coburn was arrested in Valley Springs in 2017 on suspicion of conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon after attacking two repo men who allegedly threatened his girlfriend and took the couple's car.

Tavares was arrested on criminal felony charges in 2019 and criminal misdemeanor charges in 2020.

It is unknown what the charges were, as Stanisluas County Superior Court does not allow public access to criminal cases at this time.

The 2019 case against Tavares was listed as closed, and the 2020 cases was listed as dismissed.

According to San Joaquin County Superior Court records, a Jared Tavares was arrested on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a deadly weapon in February of 2019.

In September of that year, he was arrested on suspicion of petty theft. Both cases are listed as disposed.