Two arrested in Citrus Heights, accused of stealing identities from more than 70 people

Citrus Heights police arrested two people allegedly in possession of stolen IDs, credit and Social Security cards, and other identifying information and documents belonging to more than 70 potential victims, authorities said.

Detectives served a search warrant last week at a Citrus Heights residence while following up on a vehicle burglary that took place Feb. 4 within the city, the Citrus Heights Police Department said Thursday in a social media post.

Officers serving the warrant located fraudulent IDs, forged checks and machines used to print those items, as well as drugs including fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the post.

Two people were taken into custody on multiple charges, police said. Their names were not released.

The Police Department urged residents to keep identifying documents and other valuables out of their vehicles.