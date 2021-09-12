Two arrested after Columbia man is killed in domestic confrontation, police say

Noah Feit
·1 min read

A Columbia man was killed in a domestic dispute and two people have been arrested, the Sumter Police Department said.

Jarvis Hudson, 27, died Friday at Prisma Health Tuomey hospital, police said in a news release.

One of the people facing charges is Hudson’s estranged girlfriend, 26-year-old Haley Martin, according to the release. She and Courtney L. Brown, 25, are charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

Hudson went to Martin’s Andrena Drive home to confront his former girlfriend, and shots were fired, according to the release. That’s in Sumter between U.S. 76 and U.S. 378, about 2 miles from the hospital.

Officers responding to a shots fired call at about 3 a.m. Friday found Martin outside of her home, while Hudson was injured and sitting inside a vehicle parked at a home, police said.

Brown, of Eastover in Richland County, and two children, ages 8 and 1, were in the home at the time of the shooting, according to the release. But Brown left the home before officers arrived, police said. He turned himself in to law enforcement officers later Friday.

Information on the children’s connection to the victim and accused shooters was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Also arrested on a drug charge, Martin was released on surety bond, Sumter County court records show.

Brown also was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, police said. Although his bond was set at $10,000, Brown remains behind bars at the Sumter-Lee Detention Center, jail records show.

In spite of the arrests, the shooting continues to be investigated by police.

