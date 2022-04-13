Two arrested for concealing death of man who overdosed, sheriff’s office says

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects charged with concealing the death of a man whose body was discovered earlier this month.

The body of 56-year-old Rodney Craig Edwards, of Salisbury, was found on File Road in the eastern part of Rowan County on April 2, deputies said.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Jonathan Paul Holshouser, 39, and Bobbi Jo Rowland, 40, and charged them with felony concealment of death.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s investigators, Holshouser and Rowland got rid of Edwards’ body to prevent him from being found.

Investigators said Edwards overdosed at his home on Hartley Road in Salisbury in the days before his body was found. Holshouser and Rowland were with him at the time, according to deputies.

In hopes of not being connected with the drug-related death, investigators said the pair removed Edwards’ body, drove it to a remote area near a lake and left it in an overgrown ditch.

Both suspects are being held in the Rowan County Detention Center. Holshouser is being held on $100,000 bond and Rowland on $30,000 bond until their first court appearance.

