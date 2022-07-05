Two arrested in connection to 2-year-old’s shooting death, West Memphis Police say

Two people are in custody in connection to the murder of a 2-year-old who was shot and killed in West Memphis on June 17.

The West Memphis Police Department arrested two people on June 30 in connection with the murder of Jadaka Jimmerson.

The 2-year-old boy died after bullets flew into a house as part of what West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon called a drive-by shooting.

The boy’s mother was also shot.

Police said more arrests and charges are pending in the ongoing investigation.

“We will not stop until everyone who had anything to do with the senseless murder of Jadaka Jimmerson is in custody. That will include anyone who aided those responsible or hindered the investigation,” said Nick Coulter, the communications director for the city of West Memphis.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to come forward.

“This is a very active investigation, and much more is left to do,” Coulter said.

According to the mayor, the 2-year-old boy’s death marked the first juvenile killed by gunfire in West Memphis in 2022.

