Two arrested in connection with 2021 Union County overdose death, police say

Two people have been arrested in connection with an almost two-year-old overdose death in Union County.

According to the Stallings Police Department, on Nov. 18, 2021, officers went to the home of Brian Terrano, 18, for a cardiac arrest call. First responders tried to save Terrano’s life but were unsuccessful. His cause of death was ruled to be a fentanyl overdose.

On Friday, the department announced the arrests of Dylan Conley and Shane Bishop in connection with Terrano’s death, following a 16-month investigation.

Conley was charged with Death by Distribution and given a $100,000 bond. Bishop was charged in connection with the case of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in a penal facility; he was given a $500,000 bond.

