Two arrested in connection to Arkansas teen’s kidnapping, officials say

Two people are behind bars after an amber alert was issued for an Arkansas 17-year-old girl earlier this week.

Samuel Wayne Bolling, 38, of Nashville and Dayla Diane Ferrer, 19, of Memphis, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, battery in the first-degree and false imprisonment in the first degree after Trynytee Case was taken after work on April 18, a release said.

On April 19 just after 3 p.m., Case was located in the 4700 block of Central Avenue in Hot Spring, Ark. with minor injuries and taken to a local hospital for medical assessment.

During the course of the investigation, detectives developed two suspects, Bolling and Ferrer, and a possible location.

Just over two hours later, both were located in the 4800 block of Central Avenue and arrested without further incident, the release said.

According to previous reports, a co-worker tried to call Case’s phone, but no one would answer.

The co-worker panicked and called the Case’s mother. Then the mother tried to call Case’s phone, a release said.

After several tries, Case finally answered and said, “Everything is fine.” Then what sounded like a man’s voice was on the phone. Police said they demanded $10,000 for her return, or they would kill and cut up the girl, reports said.

Bolling and Ferrer were taken to the Hot Springs Police Department and are currently being held at the Garland County Detention Center with zero bond.

