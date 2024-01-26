Two arrested in connection with armed robbery of Family Dollar in Lincolnton

Two people have been arrested after being accused of robbing a store last week, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

On Jan. 19, police said 38-year-old Misty Nicole Hayes and 53-year-old Reginald Lee Forney committed an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on East Main Street.

The couple was armed with a rifle and stole cash from the register, according to police.

ALSO READ: Suspect at large after Morganton Little Caesars worker hurt in robbery attempt

Police said no injuries were reported and both suspects have been charged in connection with the robbery.

Although Forney is facing several other charges, according to police.

VIDEO: Morganton Little Caesars worker assaulted in attempted armed robbery







