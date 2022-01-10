Two arrested in connection with drive-by near Othello

Jan. 10—Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 2100 block of West Shelly Road in the Othello area Wednesday evening, according to the ACSO.

"The victim called after their house had been shot and notified the sheriff's office. It was early in the morning, around 4 a.m.," said Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, though the home was struck by gunfire multiple times, Wagner said.

Witnesses reported a vehicle matching the one used in the incident in the area, but law enforcement was unable to connect it to the incident initially, Wagner said. Later, someone reported a vehicle matching that description being driven recklessly and crashing. Upon responding to that call, deputies found Eddie Ray Barajas outside the vehicle and after investigation found ammunition on him and eventually searched the vehicle. Barajas, 34, and Kevin Anthony Morris, 26, were later arrested in connection to the incident.

Barajas was held on reckless driving, suspicion of drive-by shooting, possession of a stolen firearm and other unspecified crimes. He was being held pending a 72-hour hold and $25,000 bail.

Morris was arrested for suspicion of drive-by-shooting, first-degree attempted murder, possession of a stolen firearm and other unspecified crimes. He was being held on a 72-hour hold and $3 million bail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact ACSO at 509-659-1122 or visit the ACSO website at https://bit.ly/ACSOCONTACT.