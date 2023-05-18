Two arrested in connection with Flagstaff Road shooting

May 17—A 21-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested and face attempted murder charges in connection with a drive-by shooting on Flagstaff Road over the weekend.

Jafet Hernandez-Gonzalez, 21, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and felony menacing.

The 17-year-old, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, is also facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and felony menacing.

The shooting occurred in the area of the 2300 block of Flagstaff Road at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to an arrest affidavit, one of the victims, the 18-year-old, was driving a Cadillac with a group of people when he crashed into a guardrail on Flagstaff Road.

One of the passengers called her boyfriend to come pick her up, and he arrived on scene with his friend, Hernandez-Gonzalez.

Hernandez-Gonzalez and his friend picked up the woman, but the driver of the Cadillac also tried to get in.

When the driver of the Cadillac was told he could not go with the woman and Hernandez-Gomez, he reportedly became angry, hit the hood of Hernandez-Gonzalez's vehicle and said he had a gun.

Witnesses said Hernandez-Gonzalez threatened to come back and shoot the teen.

The Cadillac driver was eventually able to get his family members to come and pick him and the other passengers up, and they all waited in a trailhead parking lot for more vehicles.

While they were waiting, a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, hitting the 18-year-old and a 17-year-old on scene.

The victims' friends tried to get the teens to a hospital in their Dodge Charger before they were pulled over in the parking lot of a King Soopers in Boulder.

The 17-year-old sustained a serious injury to his leg that required surgery. The 18-year-old had a minor injury to his rear and was treated and released.

Two guns were found in the Charger that had picked up the injured teens, including one that reportedly belonged to the 18-year-old shooting victim.

Story continues

According to the affidavit, multiple witnesses said Hernandez-Gonzalez admitted to the shooting, with one witness saying Hernandez-Gonzalez claimed the victim displayed a weapon.

Hernandez-Gonzalez's father's vehicle was registered at a license plate reader at Baseline Road and 17th Street shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police also collected phones from multiple witnesses, including one used to try and warn the teens that Hernandez-Gonzalez was coming to shoot them.

Hernandez-Gonzalez and the juvenile suspect were arrested after a search was conducted at a residence in unincorporated Adams County, near the intersection of U.S. 36 and North Pecos Street.

Detectives also impounded multiple vehicles involved in the incident and are continuing to interview witnesses.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Adams County Sheriff's Office and the Boulder District Attorney's Office all assisted in the investigation and arrests.

Hernandez-Gonzalez is in custody at the Boulder County Jail and is set for a bond hearing Friday. His booking photo was not immediately available.