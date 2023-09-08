Two arrested in connection to Hancock robbery

Sep. 8—State Police announced two people were arrested after a report of a robbery in Hancock on Thursday.

Troopers from the Deposit barracks assisted the Hancock Village Police Department with a robbery investigation involving a weapon in the village of Hancock, a media release said.

The investigation revealed that Devin Smallwood, 22, and Juan P. Diaz, 23, both of Brooklyn, entered a residence around noon and forcibly stole property from the victim while armed with a firearm, the release said. Both suspects fled the scene and were ultimately taken into custody by the village police and troopers. The suspects were familiar with the victim and police said they believe there is no threat to the public.

Both men have been charged with the following: first-degree burglary, a class B felony; first-degree robbery, a class B felony; first-degree criminal use of a firearm, a class B felony; and first-degree robbery, a class C felony, the release said.

Smallwood and Diaz were processed then transported to the Delaware County Jail for Centralized Arraignment, the release said.