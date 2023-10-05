Two arrested in connection with homicide in Salisbury

Two men have been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred last month in Salisbury.

On Sept. 17, the Salisbury Police Department responded to a home on Park Avenue after receiving reports about a dead person.

At the scene, 35-year-old Nohemy Hernandez-Laines was found with injuries consistent with an assault.

On Oct. 4, police announced that 23-year-old Nasir Fudge and 18-year-old Jaylon Lamont Hicks had been identified as suspects in this case.

Both men were taken into custody for murder and are being held at the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond.

Fudge and Hicks are also facing felony breaking and entering and felony possession of stolen goods in connection with a separate incident that occurred at the same home.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department.

