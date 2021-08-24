Two arrested in connection to Johnson Park homicide

Aug. 23—Two men were arrested in connection to the murder of a Sacramento man at Johnson Park in Olivehurst last week, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

Brayden Martinez, 19, of Linda, was arrested for being an accessory and felony drug sale charges. Asael Prado Villalobos, 21, of Olivehurst, was arrested for murder. The shooting occurred at around 10:15 p.m. Aug. 16 on Copper Leaf Court at Johnson Park. A single victim with a gunshot wound was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, the sheriff's office identified the victim as Ondrai White, 25, of Sacramento. On Thursday, YCSO detectives located and arrested Martinez. Detectives with the assistance of the Marysville Police Department and Yuba City Police Department arrested Villalobos on Friday. Both men were booked into Yuba County Jail, according to the release.

The Yuba County District Attorney's Office charged Martinez with accessory, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, and possession for sale. On Friday, Martinez pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to next appear in court on Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. for a prehearing conference.

Villalobos remains in custody and is ineligible for bail.