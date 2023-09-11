Two arrested in connection with Lafayette shooting

Sep. 11—Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the arrest date of Nathan Rodriguez.

Two people were arrested after one of them reportedly shot another man in the torso on Friday in Lafayette.

Nathan Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of two counts of attempted first-degree homicide, first-degree assault, felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

At 12:45 a.m. Monday, a second suspect — a juvenile — turned himself into the Boulder County Jail, Lafayette police Administrative Sgt. Jeremy Molander said.

The juvenile was booked at the Boulder County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of two counts of attempted first-degree homicide, first-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, felony menacing, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

According to a Lafayette news release, police responded to a shooting at 11:25 p.m. Friday and found a man lying on the sidewalk with a single gunshot wound to the torso in the 700 block of Quail Drive.

Police provided aid to the injured man before the man was transported to the hospital. The victim was conscious when transported; however, police did not have information on the severity of his injuries.

The suspects fled the scene in a white SUV, police said. The SUV was tracked by police to the 800 block of Dove Cove by Flock license plate reading technology.

Along with Boulder County and Broomfield SWAT teams, Lafayette police surrounded a residence in the 800 block of Dove Cove. Rodriguez was taken into custody at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police said that the victim was targeted.

A booking photo of Rodriguez was not immediately available.