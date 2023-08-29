Two arrested in connection to Longmont drive-by shooting

Aug. 29—Editor's note: This article was corrected to reflect the time of Marcos Padilla's arrest.

The Longmont Police Department has arrested two men in connection to a shooting on Saturday evening.

Manuel Munoz-Vaquera, 19, and Marcos Padilla, 19, were both arrested for two counts of attempted murder, according to a Longmont Public Safety Facebook post.

Munoz-Vaquera was arrested Monday after he surrendered at the Longmont Police Department, according to the post. After being transported to the jail, Munoz-Vaquera was served a search warrant in connection to the shooting at 1400 S. Collyer St.

At 2:25 a.m. this morning, while the search warrant was in place, Padilla was arrested and transported to Boulder County Jail.

Munoz-Vaquera and Padilla are currently both in custody and each on a bond of $500,000. Munoz-Vaquera is set to next appear Tuesday afternoon for a status hearing. Padilla's next court date is not yet scheduled and his booking photo is not currently available.

There are no other suspects in the case, according to the post.

According to an affidavit, at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, Munoz-Vasquera was driving his 2013 orange Hyundai Veloster with Padilla in the passenger seat north on Country Lane in Longmont when shots were fired from the driver's side window at two people standing on the driveway of a residence.

At the time of the shooting, the two individuals ducked down and were not injured from the gunfire. They both told police they did not know why they were shot at.

After reviewing local surveillance footage, police were able to locate the license plate number of the car which they tracked back to Munoz-Vaquera. Police confirmed it to be the same car from a location of the license plate and a dent in the car, according to the affidavit. In the footage, two gun shots were heard, four seconds apart.

A photo array with Munoz-Vaquera was presented in front of a witness who was on scene. According to the affidavit, she immediately reacted when she saw his photo and said she was sure he was the driver.

Munoz-Vaquera surrendered on Monday after he said he saw his image on Facebook. Munoz-Vaquera, then in custody, told police he was driving Padilla to the airport to pick someone up when Padilla called out to him to open his window, according to the affidavit.

Munoz-Vaquera told police a piece of wood was then thrown at his car and he stopped his car to say something when all of a sudden he "heard a shot." Munoz-Vaquera then told police he saw Padilla holding a gun before Padilla said, "Go! Go! Go!"

Munoz-Vaquera then said another piece of wood was thrown at his car and Padilla reached back again to fire another round out of the passenger side window, according to the affidavit.

Munoz-Vaquera told police he had not seen or talked to Padilla since the shooting.

Munoz-Vaquera's criminal history consists of FTA's, possession of alcohol under 21, eluding DUI and traffic offenses, according to an affidavit.