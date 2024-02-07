Two arrested in connection to NW Oklahoma City homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City on January 28.

According to Oklahoma City Police, 46-year-old David Raidy was found dead on Sunday, Jan. 28, near West Park Place and Pennsylvania Avenue. Shortly after he was found, police began investigating it as a possible homicide.

Police presence at West Park Place and Penn. {KFOR}

Homicide investigation at West Park Place and Penn. {KFOR}

“It does not appear to be a natural death,” said Lt. Rob Allen with OKCPD. “There does appear to be some trauma which is why our homicide detectives are here investigating.”

Officials say two people have been arrested regarding the homicide, 39-year-old Schotte Wengland and 24-year-old Matthew Brown.

No more information is available at this time.

