Two arrested in connection with overdose death

Oct. 4—Two Wabash Valley residents were arrested over the weekend on charges relating to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman in February in Indianapolis.

Booked into Vigo County Jail on Saturday were Kristin R. Carrington, 24, of Greencastle, and Aaron R. Gates, 25, of Paris, Illinois.

Each faces charges of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death; conspiracy to deal in a controlled substance; possession of narcotic drug, conspiracy to possess a narcotic drug; conspiracy to deal a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

Bond for each is set at $500,000, cash only, 10 percent does not apply. Each has a court date of Oct. 19 in Vigo Superior Court 6.

The FBI Indianapolis Metropolitan Safe Streets Gang Task Force investigated after the Feb. 9 overdose death of Shauna Patterson in an Indianapolis apartment, according to court documents.

In an affidavit, police said they traced communications among Patterson, Carrington and Gates that provided evidence of the sale of drugs to Patterson including cocaine and Xanax.

Carrington and Gates were living in Terre Haute at the time, and it appears the exchanges took place in Vigo County.

Contact Mark Fitton at 812-231-4333 or mark.fitton@tribstar.com.