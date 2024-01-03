Two arrested in connection with shooting at Belmont motel

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a motel over the weekend, according to the Belmont Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday at the Heritage Inn on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Police said an argument between two couples led to the victim being shot multiple times while he was in his motel room with his wife and child.

He was taken to Caromont Main Hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and was then released.

Police said that following the shooting, the suspect and his girlfriend left the scene in a white SUV before being arrested.

Clarence Albert Gagliardi, 29, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, felony discharging a firearm in an occupied property, misdemeanor damage to property, and driving with a revoked license.

Alisha Michelle Crawford, 28, has been charged with three counts of felony accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the lead investigator, Detective Trey Clinton, at 704-825-3792.

