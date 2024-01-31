Two arrested in connection with shootout that injured 3 in Pompano Beach

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shootout in Pompano Beach in December that injured three men, including one of the suspects.

Fred Vilbrun, 21, of Pompano Beach, was arrested on Jan. 19. He faces one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of probation violation from past drug-related cases, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Jamiel Willis, 18, of Deerfield Beach, was arrested Monday and faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Willis and Vilbrun were among a group of five people who approached one of the victims outside of the Community Food Store in the area of 1750 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6, according to a probable cause affidavit for Willis’s arrest.

Known for decades as the “Ugly Corner,” police established a “special problems tactical unit” at an outreach center in an attempt to reduce the area’s crime-ridden notoriety. Rapper Kodak Black, a Pompano Beach native, has referenced the 1800 block and “Ugly Corner” in several of his songs.

Willis is a known member of the “1800 BLK Boyz” gang, according to the affidavit, who goes by the street name “X-man.” Additional details about Vilburn’s alleged involvement were not included in the warrant for his arrest available in online court records.

One of the victims’ girlfriend was buying food at a business in the plaza while he was talking to a friend. Willis, Vilbrun and others allegedly approached him and offered to sell him marijuana and a verbal argument ensued, according to the affidavit.

As the man walked away from the group of men, several of the group lifted their shirts to reveal guns in their waistbands, the affidavit said. One said, “I’m finna do it.”

The man, whose name is redacted in the affidavit, then took out his own gun and shot at the other men, the affidavit said. The group of men fired back. The shootout was recorded by surveillance cameras.

The man was shot in the calf. His girlfriend drove him to Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale.

Two unidentified men drove Willis to Broward Health North. He had a gunshot wound underneath his arm and on the left side of his chest, a bruised lung and a broken sternum, according to the affidavit.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took a bystander who was hit by a stray bullet while he was shopping at the food store to Broward Health North with a gunshot wound to the hip, the affidavit said.

Detectives found at the scene 20 spent bullets, according to the affidavit.

A detective met with Willis at the hospital, and he refused to give information about what happened, according to the affidavit. The clothes he had with him at the hospital matched what one of the suspects was wearing in the surveillance camera.

A Pompano Beach Crime Suppression Team detective identified Vilbrun as another one of the suspects in the video, the affidavit said.

The Sheriff’s Office said its investigation is still ongoing. It did not say whether the three others allegedly involved in the shooting will face charges or release their identities in the news release.