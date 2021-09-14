Two arrested in connection with shootout at Middletown murder victim’s vigil this spring that nearly killed another man, records show

A memorial for a Middletown murder victim this spring nearly ended with another death when a brawl turned into a shootout at Traverse Square in late May, newly released court records show.

Dozens gathered the evening of May 22 in the parking lot of the housing complex to mourn the death of 25-year-old Tylon Hardy — who was shot and killed a week earlier during a chaotic confrontation — when a fight broke out and multiple people opened fire on one another.

One of the men involved in the fight was critically wounded but survived after undergoing life-saving surgery at Middlesex Hospital and the incident launched another inquiry in what became a web of investigations connected to Hardy’s murder, according to the new court records.

Four people have been arrested and charged so far in connection with the shooting that killed Hardy — including 20-year-old Matthew O’Banner, his mother and his girlfriend — after a months-long investigation involving footage of the family’s planned cover up, federal agents and secret GPS trackers led to their arrests last month.

This week Denzel Teart, 28, and Messiah Stewart, 23, were both charged with criminal attempt of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting at Hardy’s memorial at Traverse Square, police announced Tuesday.

That incident began at about 10:40 p.m. May 22 when Middletown police received a report of shots fired at the housing complex and were told that one man had been rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle with a serious injury, according to Teart’s arrest warrant affidavit.

While detectives were still processing the scene, they were told Stewart had arrived at Meriden police headquarters to report he had been involved in the shooting, records show.

He told detectives he dropped his friend off at Traverse Square but that within seconds his friend and an unidentified man were in a physical fight. A few seconds later, the first gunshot rang out and his friend fell to the ground as the crowd of more than 50 people ran in all directions, he told police.

Stewart drew his legally owned handgun and fired on the unidentified man who shot his friend and across the parking lot Teart also opened fire, but the unidentified man got away, according to the warrant affidavit.

The entire incident was captured on video by a series of security cameras around the Traverse Square area and police descended on the scene moment later after Stewart, Teart and much of the crowd dispersed.

Detectives found Stewart to be mostly forthcoming about his role in the shooting, though video contradicted part of his statement about confusion regarding the volley of gunshots, and Stewart agreed to let police seize his firearms and search his car, records show.

Police recognized Teart on the security camera footage because of his affiliation with the Bloods gang and past criminal history and last month asked him to come to the Middletown police headquarters to discuss the case, records show.

Teart arrived with a known Blood associate but refused to speak with officers, even after they told him about the security camera footage, telling them “I don’t really know anything,” according to the affidavit.

That same day Middletown police charged 54-year-old Michelle Sanders and 21-year-old Alexandra Vazquez with interfering with police for their role in attempting to cover up what happened the morning Hardy was killed, previously released court records revealed.

The pair are the mother and girlfriend of 20-year-old Matthew O’Banner, who is accused of killing Hardy when he opened fire on a group that had come to confront him at his mother’s Stirling Court home.

Sanders and Vazquez were captured on the security cameras inside the home discussing how to help O’Banner avoid capture by the police in the minutes after the fatal shooting and O’Banner went on the lam for most of the summer, court records show.

U.S. Marshals ultimately tracked all three down to an associate’s home in New Jersey using a secret GPS tracker on Sanders’ car and took O’Banner into custody. O’Banner appeared in Superior Court in Middletown again Tuesday and his case records were unsealed for the first time.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for both Teart and Stewart shortly after the Sanders and Vazquez arrests and took Teart into custody on Friday. Stewart turned himself in to police Monday morning and both appeared before a judge later Monday.

Although Teart’s warrant was granted with a bond of $500,000 and Stewart’s with $150,000 bond, both were released Monday instead on written promises to appear in court when their cases continue next month.

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com.