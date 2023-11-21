Two arrested in connection to shots fired investigation on Sunday

Two people were arrested Sunday in connection to a shots fired investigation in a Dayton.

>> 3 in critical condition after shooting at Beavercreek Walmart; police to give update this afternoon

Dayton police officers were dispatched to Dennison Avenue on a shots fired call at 5:30 p.m., according to Dayton Police Department Major Brian Johns.

When officers arrived, they found multiple houses that had been hit by gunfire.

According to an incident report, police located a red Ford F150 truck with damage to the front and rear windshield and a hole through the headrest.

>> Local deputy injured after chase on I-70 westbound Tuesday morning

Officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and multiple suspects about 7 minutes away from the scene.

A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were both arrested on Dandridge Avenue, according to the incident report.

The Dayton Police’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating this incident.

Anyone who may have information about this incident should contact (937) 333-1232 to speak with a detective.

To report information but remain anonymous, use Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

News Center 7 is working to learn the identities of the two men arrested.