Two arrested in connection with string of Atascadero commercial burglaries

Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of commercial burglaries, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Atascadero Police said in a news release that they served a search warrant on the 7100 block of Sombrilla Ave. on Wednesday about 4 p.m.

Detectives determined the same suspect was responsible for eight of the burglaries.

While conducting a search at the location, detectives recovered stolen property and other physical evidence.

Blaine Edward McKinley, 40, of Atascadero, was arrested on suspicion of eight counts of burglary, criminal conspiracy and committing a felony while on bail or recognizance.

Nhi Yen Nguyen, 31, of Santa Clara, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary and criminal conspiracy.

Both suspects were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

As of Friday morning, they were not listed in custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office “Who’s in Custody” website.