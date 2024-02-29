Two arrested in connection to three armed robberies, 7-year-old child in car

(KRON) — Two people were arrested in connection to three armed robberies that took place in separate Bay Area counties on Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said. A 7-year-old child was allegedly in the car at the time of the arrest.

At about 2 p.m., officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant on the 3500 block of Mount Diablo Boulevard. They determined that the car was linked to other armed robberies in Solano County and Marin County on Wednesday, CCCSO said.

About 10 minutes later, an LPD officer spotted the vehicle going west on Highway 24. The suspect car accelerated and led the officer on a chase toward El Sobrante.

The car crashed into another car in the opposite lane while driving on Camino Pablo. Camino Pablo turns into San Pablo Dam Road. It was closed for some time after the crash.

Two people in the suspect vehicle were arrested. They were identified as Jajuan Ojeda, 24, of Oakland and Aevra Taylor, 39, of Sacramento.

The 7-year-old boy in the car was the child of one of the suspects, the sheriff’s office said. Ojeda and Taylor were booked into jail for charges including robbery, felony evasion and child endangerment.

The driver of the other car in the crash was hospitalized for precautionary reasons.

Police did not identify any of the businesses that were robbed, but there is a Taco Bell located at 3501 Mount Diablo Blvd.

