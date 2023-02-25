Two arrested in connection wtih suspicious death in Elk

Feb. 24—Police and deputies have arrested two people suspected of killing a man in the north Spokane County community of Elk.

The victim has not been identified.

The suspects include Jason M. Jones, 47, and Chandler Andrews, 28.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered the body when responding to a "suspicious circumstance" in Elk Friday morning.

Evidence at the scene led investigators to a home near the 1300 block of East Garland Avenue where they arrested Jones, according to a press from the Spokane Police Department.

Andrews was arrested in north Spokane.

Though police blocked streets near the Garland home, neither suspect without incident, according to the release.

Andrews has seven prior felony convictions for drugs, illegal possession of firearms, elude police, assault, trafficking stolen property and violating no-contact orders.

Jones does not have a criminal record.

Police did not disclose how the victim died or any other information about the case.

