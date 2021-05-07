Two arrested in Corcoran traffic stop

May 6—CORCORAN — Two people are in jail after a traffic stop resulted in weapons and drugs being found.

According to a press release by the Corcoran Police Department, the stop was conducted on a vehicle with an expired registration in the 500 block of Dairy Avenue. The vehicle was driven by Alex Renteria, 38, and occupied by Kendra Gear, 33, police said. Both suspects are from Alpaugh.

Renteria was found to be driving with a suspended license and told officers there was a rifle under the passenger seat, according to police. The .22 cal rifle was subsequent located, along with a metal throwing star and brass knuckles which were also in the vehicle, police said. Additionally, .9 grams of methamphetamines were allegedly found along with two syringes.