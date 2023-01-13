Two arrested after counterfeit money and drugs found

Jan. 12—WAPAKONETA — The Grand Lake Task Force arrested two individuals with outstanding warrants in Wapakoneta on Tuesday, according to a Thursday news release.

According to the release, the task force made up of Auglaize and Mercer County law enforcement, arrested Cooper Rademacher, 19, and Andrea Rinderle, 22, on Tuesday afternoon. Rademacher was wanted on a failure to appear warrant and Rinderle on a probation violation.

Rademacher, of Pioneer, Ohio, was arrested during a traffic stop, where a Wapakoneta Police K9 unit alerted officers to the smell of drugs. According to the release, officers found counterfeit checks, counterfeit money, counterfeit drugs and a handgun in the vehicle. Rademacher was arrested without incident.

According to the release, Rademacher is charged with having weapons while under disability and given a $100,000 bond.

The investigation continued at a nearby hotel, where law enforcement located and arrested Rinderle, of Celina, on a warrant out of Mercer County. Investigators at the hotel found more counterfeit checks, counterfeit money, counterfeit drugs and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be filed, according to the release. The Wapakoneta Police Department and Auglaize County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.