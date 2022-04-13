Two arrested in deadly assault at southeast Oklahoma City motel

The Plaza Inn is pictured in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly assault at a southeast Oklahoma City motel on April 2.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m. on April 2, police were called to the Plaza Inn at 3200 S Prospect Ave. in Oklahoma City. Someone told officers an assault had taken place, and the victim had been left in a ravine behind the motel, police said.

Police used a drone to find the victim, 39-year-old Marcus Moorer, who was taken to a nearby hospital. Moorer died Tuesday at the hospital from injuries suffered during the assault.

"I do know it was not a stabbing," said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "And it was not a shooting or anything like that. But (investigators) told me it was an assault."

Police have arrested two people in Moorer's death — 46-year-old Christopher Don Canada and 46-year-old Jamie Devon Jack. Canada and Jack were booked into the Oklahoma County jail on murder complaints. They have not been officially charged yet.

An investigation into Moorer's death is ongoing. Residents with information are encouraged to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Police arrest two after man dies from assault at southeast OKC motel