Two arrested in deadly Columbia apartment shooting of 23-year-old

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman who was found dead outside of Columbia’s Colony Apartments on Tuesday.

The Columbia Police Department has charged 19-year-old Jimmy Murphy Kelly with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police said Wednesday. Twenty-one-year-old Zavia Dorsey has been charged with obstruction of justice.

Both were booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Kelly is accused of shooting his female acquaintance Tuesday in a parking lot of the Colony Apartments.

Columbia police reported that the motive for the shooting is under investigation.

“Evidence collected at the scene is offering valuable information,” the department said in a statement Wednesday, though no additional details or specific information about that evidence was provided.

Dorsey is accused of not coming forward with information about the shooting, which police allege she had knowledge of.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is also assisting with the investigation.