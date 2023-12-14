Two arrested in deadly shooting
Two arrested in deadly shooting
The Las Vegas sports community and LeBron James, who's in town for the NBA in-season tournament, addressed the latest deadly mass shooting in America.
During McGinnis' Hall of Fame induction in 2017, his former teammate Julius Erving said he was "built like Superman."
The Suns might need a few games to figure things out.
“To see the first person out of our family, out of the James gang, to grace a college campus and a college floor, that was pretty cool.”
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
To Long Beach State, the high-profile matchup with the Trojans was about more than Bronny James' return to basketball.
USC has lost three of its last four games, including Sunday’s overtime loss to Long Beach State.
Martinez rushed for 1,185 yards in the regular season.
Williams faced nine felony charges that carried a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.
The victims, all 20 years old, were walking in Burlington, Vt., on Saturday night when they were shot by a man with a handgun who fired at least four rounds “without speaking” and fled on foot.
The founder of the infamous and now-defunct spyware maker Hacking Team was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stabbing and attempting to murder a relative, according to multiple news reports. David Vincenzetti, who launched Hacking Team in 2003, was arrested when police showed up to his apartment after his cousin called the police, local media reported, because he couldn’t reach his wife on the phone. According to Italian newspaper Il Giorno, the woman was visiting Vincenzetti, who reportedly had psychological issues, to take care of him.
Europol and its international law enforcement partners have arrested five individuals who authorities accuse of involvement in a string of ransomware attacks affecting more than 1,800 victims worldwide. The arrested individuals, which include the criminal gang’s ringleader, 32, and four of his “most active” accomplices, were arrested following a series of raids at 30 properties across Ukraine last week, Europol said in a statement on Tuesday. More than 20 investigators from Norway, France, Germany and the United States helped the Ukrainian National Police with the investigation in Kyiv, while Europol also set up a virtual command center in the Netherlands to process the data seized during the searches.
Here's what the research says about how gun violence impacts kids.
Lee Dort was arrested Sunday morning on Vanderbilt’s campus after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.
On October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, with hundreds taken hostage. The attack prompted a deadly response from the Israel Defense Forces, which has reportedly left more than 10,000 people dead in airstrikes and a land incursion. Shortly after the attack, the number of internet-connected honeypots in Israel — manufactured networks designed to lure hackers in — have risen dramatically, according to cybersecurity experts who monitor the internet.
Driven by shifts among Democrats, public support for Israel has softened since October.
Twenty students rushed into action to help a mother and her two children after they were pinned under a car in a Utah parking lot on Tuesday.
The rapper faces his fourth sexual misconduct lawsuit in a matter of weeks. We break down the lawsuit he's facing as he denies the "sickening allegations" against him.
These winter-themed gift baskets can be as simple or as lavish as you want them to be. The post ‘Burr baskets’ are TikTok’s favorite seasonal gift — what are they, and how do you make one? appeared first on In The Know.
Blink, Stanley, Hoka, Vuori, Lego: Find unique gift ideas for every type of father: the tech lover, golfer, foodie, traveler and beyond.