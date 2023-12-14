Two arrested in deadly shooting

TechCrunch

Europol and its international law enforcement partners have arrested five individuals who authorities accuse of involvement in a string of ransomware attacks affecting more than 1,800 victims worldwide. The arrested individuals, which include the criminal gang’s ringleader, 32, and four of his “most active” accomplices, were arrested following a series of raids at 30 properties across Ukraine last week, Europol said in a statement on Tuesday. More than 20 investigators from Norway, France, Germany and the United States helped the Ukrainian National Police with the investigation in Kyiv, while Europol also set up a virtual command center in the Netherlands to process the data seized during the searches.