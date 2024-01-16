Two arrested for deadly shooting inside Brockton hibachi restaurant, DA says

Police arrested two men Monday night in connection to a deadly shooting inside a restaurant that contained children and families.

Officers responding to the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street around 8 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Brockton Police.

The victim, identified by officials as 22-year-old Joe Araujo, of Brockton, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video shows the gunman walking through the crowded restaurant before open firing on the victim.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz says the victim was targeted and that this was not a random act of violence.

The pair were taken into custody and will be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the DA’s office would not identify the individuals arrested.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

