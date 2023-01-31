Two arrested for December shooting outside Manchester's Yee Dynasty

Jan. 31—Two men — one from Manchester, the other from Lawrence, Mass. — have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a South Willow Street restaurant.

Ramon Ramos, 40, of Lawrence, was charged with first-degree assault with a firearm and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from Manchester police.

Joseph Davis, 37, of Manchester, was charged with criminal mischief, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

The arrests came after a Dec. 30 incident outside Yee Dynasty restaurant that left another man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital for injuries police said were not life-threatening.