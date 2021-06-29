Two arrested on drug charge

Jun. 28—MASON, W.Va. — Two Mason residents remained in the Western Regional Jail Monday afternoon, after being arrested Friday morning by the Mason Police Department.

According to Sgt. Tyler Doss, Joseph D. Barton, 33, and Mendy K. Cunningham, 39, were arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The arrests came following a traffic stop on Zuspan Street at approximately 1 a.m. by Patrolmen Aaron Turner and Calyon Turner, Doss said. Upon investigation, the patrolmen and sergeant allegedly confiscated what was believed to be .13 grams of heroin, 1.95 grams of methamphetamine, 4.15 grams of marijuana, small individual bags, and a scale.

Barton and Cunningham were arraigned where bail was set at $40,000 each.

Also assisting was the Mason County Sheriff's Department.