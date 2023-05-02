Two arrested on drug charges

May 1—Officers who thought they were going to a murder-in-progress call ended up making a drug arrest instead.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, someone from the Hawthorne Suites on South John Ben Shepperd Parkway Boulevard called 911 around 4 a.m. Saturday to report a man was trying to drown a woman who had overdosed.

When officers arrived, they were directed to a room by a hotel manager who said the woman inside was overdosing and turning purple, the report stated.

The officers found Jennifer Gutierrez, 21, conscious and breathing and on a nearby TV stand, a clear plastic bag of Xanax tablets, the report stated. After executing a search warrant, the officers found a total of 7.8 grams cocaine, 4.5 grams of Percocet, 5.5 grams of Xanax and 7.3 grams of Buspirone, an anxiety medication.

A woman told officers an unknown man brought cocaine and fentanyl-laced Percocet pills to the motel room and when Gutierrez began to overdose, she grabbed the phone to call 911, the report stated. She told officers Devon James Everhart, 23, took the phone away from her.

Gutierrez, an Odessa resident, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one a third-degree felony and the other a misdemeanor.

Everhart, a Kyle resident, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and interference with an emergency request for assistance. He was also arrested on failure to appear warrants issued by Hays County. Three of Everhart's drug counts are second-degree felonies punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Everhart remained in the Ector County jail Monday on surety bonds totaling $128,000. Gutierrez also remained in custody Monday on surety bonds totaling $17,500.