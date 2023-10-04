Two arrested on drug charges in Butler County

Two people have been arrested on drug charges in Butler County, Sheriff Richard K. Jones reported.

Following a traffic stop, the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force partnered with the Middletown Police Department to execute a search warrant at 2825 Plymouth St., Apartment #4 in Middletown.

From both the traffic stop and the search warrant, law enforcement seized multiple drugs, firearms, and cash.

Specifically, 2.38 grams of fentanyl, 9.15 grams of cocaine, 11 clonazepam pills, 48 pressed fentanyl pills, $4,000 in U.S. currency, and 2 firearms, Jones said.

One of the firearms seized was reported stolen.

36-year-old Ahasai Dubose of Middletown was arrested on multiple fourth-degree felonies for trafficking and possession, Jones said.

He was booked in the Butler County Jail.

30-year-old Michael Lewis of Hamilton was arrested on one fifth-degree felony for possession of cocaine, Jones said.

He has been booked in the Middletown Jail.



