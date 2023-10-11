Two arrested on drug charges in McDowell

Oct. 11—WELCH — Two people were arrested and jailed after a traffic stop and foot pursuit in McDowell County ultimately led to a drug bust.

Steven Coleman, 32, and Rachael Gibson, 37, are facing numerous charges, McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy said.

The incident occurred Oct. 2 in the Iaeger area.

Muncy said "deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop and, after a subsequent foot pursuit, seized a quantity of narcotics in the late hours of the night."

"The drugs are suspected heroin/fentanyl, meth, crack cocaine, gabapentin, alprazolam, and suboxone," Muncy said.

Muncy said Coleman is charged with fleeing on foot from a law enforcement officer, obstructing a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule V controlled substance, and felony conspiracy

Gibson is facing charges of fleeing in a vehicle from a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule V controlled substance, and felony conspiracy.

Coleman and Gibson were arraigned in McDowell County Magistrate Court and given bonds of $110,000 cash only. Both were remanded to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

