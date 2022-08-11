Two arrested on drug charges in Mercer County

Aug. 11—CELINA — An operation conducted Tuesday by the Mercer County Sheriff's Office Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) led to two arrests, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The operation consisted of 19 traffic stops, which resulted in 16 warnings and three citations, as well as the arrests.

Ryan J. Norris, 39, of Celina was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was stopped for a traffic violation near state Route 703 and Harbor Point Drive. A free-air sniff by a K-9 unit lead to the discovery of a baggie with the suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and a glass pipe. Norris was also found to be carrying a second container of what was suspected to be meth. The total weight of the drugs was 156 grams.

Also charged was Brittany R. Creech, 32, also of Celina. She was arrested for an outstanding warrant for trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Both Norris and Creech are being held without bond at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility.