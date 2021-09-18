Two arrested on drug charges in Miami County

Sep. 17—MIAMI COUNTY — A search warrant at 10483 S. Poplar St. in Miami County led to the arrests of occupants Candace Causey, 25, and Tanner McReynolds, 28, on Thursday.

According to the Indiana State Police Peru Post, both will face criminal charges for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. McReynolds faces an additional charge for possession of marijuana.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Indiana State Police Trooper Steven Glass assisted the Howard County Sheriff's Department with a search warrant at the Poplar Street residence.

Deputies were searching for Causey, who had allegedly escaped custody earlier this year. Causey was located in the residence.

While officers were searching for Causey, they allegedly observed approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the ISP stated in a news release.

Glass transported McReynolds to the Miami County Jail. Howard County officers transported Causey to the Howard County Jail. A report will be forwarded to the Miami County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of criminal charges against Causey.