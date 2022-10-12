Two arrested on drug charges in Raeford

Oct. 12—RAEFORD — On Sept. 29 Hoke County Sheriff's Office Special Operations served a narcotic search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Saunders St. in Raeford.

Detectives obtained the search warrant after receiving several complaints about illegal narcotics sold at the residence. During the course of the investigation detectives identified Lewis Ellerbee III and Aundrea Cummings as possible suspects.

When the search warrant was served Ellerbee attempted to flee on-foot but was apprehended after a brief foot chase, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

During the search of the residence detectives located nine dosage units of suspected crack cocaine, and several items of assorted drug paraphernalia. Detectives also located a small amount of prescription pills, according to a statement released to The Robesonian.

Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Hoke County Detention Center and were both charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ellerbee was also charged with resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer. Lewis Ellerbee, III was held at the Hoke County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond and Audrea Cummings was held on a $30,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity are urged to contact the Hoke County Sheriff's Office to file an anonymous complaint or visit the Hoke County Sheriff's Office website and complete an anonymous complaint form.