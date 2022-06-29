Two arrested on drug charges in Raleigh County

Jun. 28—Two people were arrested on drug charges Monday night in Raleigh County after being found in a hotel parking lot with meth, fentanyl and thousands of dollars in cash.

According to a release from the Raleigh County sheriff's office, deputies arrested Erin L. Ratliff, 43, of Beaver, and Jalen O. Thomas-Goodwin, 25, of Huntington, after investigating a suspicious vehicle around 3 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Microtel Inn on Harper Road

The release states that Cpl. B.J. Adkins made the initial observation and called in a K-9 unit to assist in investigating the vehicle and its occupants.

As a result, 169.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 21.89 grams of suspected fentanyl and $9,565 in suspected drug proceeds were recovered from the vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, that amount of meth equates to 1,682 individual doses with a street value near $16,000. The amount of fentanyl found is roughly 218 individual doses with a street value of about $4,370.

The meth and fentanyl were found in a purse which Ratliff told police was hers.

Police then conducted a search of Ratliff and found 1.81 grams of heroin, 32 suboxone strips, 23 Xanax bars, 8.91 grams of marijuana and $3,528 in cash, according to the criminal complaint.

Thomas-Goodwin was also searched by police and found in possession of $6,037 in cash, mostly in $20 increments, the complaint states.

Ratliff and Thomas-Goodwin were charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Both were booked into Southern Regional Jail at 7:50 a.m. Monday, each on a $200,000 bond.