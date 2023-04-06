Two men were arrested on April 3, 2023 for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of suboxone and parole violations.

WOLVERINE — Two men were arrested on Monday in Wolverine after law enforcement officers observed narcotics being thrown out of a car window.

According to the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department, deputies with the assistance of the Michigan State Police arrested two subjects at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 3 in Wolverine.

Sheriff Timothy Cook said deputies had observed items being thrown out of the passenger window of a vehicle on South Straits Highway. Upon checking, it was discovered the items were narcotics. The vehicle was then observed entering I-75 south from Wolverine.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to all our local coverage

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post made a traffic stop on the vehicle. Two men were identified in the vehicle. One is from Gaylord and the other is from Kalkaska.

Deputies located marijuana, pills and 6.7 ounces of methamphetamines. Both were placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of suboxone and parole violations. Both were lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail pending court appearances.

Cook noted that this is a large quantity of methamphetamine coming off the street.

“This is well over 6 ounces with a street value of $19,000," he said. "A large quantity of a very dangerous drug taken off the street.”

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Two arrested on drug charges in Wolverine