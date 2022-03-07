🌱 Two Arrested For Drug Possession + Ravens Roost 54 Egg Hunt

Morning, neighbors! It's me again, Debora Whitehead, your host of the Glen Burnie Daily.

Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack arrested two during a traffic stop on 97 South at Benfield Boulevard in Millersville. A Toyota was stopped by the police on March 5 around 12:10 a.m. Inside of the vehicle were Christopher Whaul, 39, and Leanna Lyn Baker, 32. A search of the Toyota uncovered 11.2 grams of heroin, 41.8 grams of crack cocaine, 48 Xanax pills, additional drug paraphernalia, and money. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident for processing. (Baynet) Ravens Roost 54 features its Annual Easter Egg Hunt! The event is back after two years of cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hunt will be held on April 9, from 1-3 p.m. This year it will be held at the South Baltimore Little League located at 1100 E. Fort Ave, Baltimore. (Allevents) Glen Burnie Holi Festival Celebration of Colors Storytime and Craft is set for Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m. at AACPL Glen Burnie branch. Prepared to get a little messy as we make a gulal (color powder). If the weather is nice, the event will be outside. (AACPL) Nearby News: After two years, Annapolis celebrated its Saint Patrick's day parade on March 6. During the event, Baltimore city firefighter, john McMaster, was honored as the first responder of the year.He was the lone survivor in January's vacant house fire on south Stricker Street that killed three of his fellow firefighters. (wmar2news)

AA County Schools - AACPS: " Celebrating Computer Science EducationComputer science is the most rapidly growing content area in AACPS. This year we have over 3200 enrollments in our high schools!" (Instagram)

Maryland Wing, Civil Air Patrol: "Civil Air Patrol airmen from across Maryland joined at the Ocean City Municipal Airport to participate in an essential search and rescue training exercise on Feb. 2022." (Facebook)

"The Baltimore City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire Saturday in the 2900 block of Ridgewood Ave. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the two-story home, where it was reported to have a fire on the second floor.While battling the fire, firefighters rescued an adult male. The male was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead shortly after arriving.The cause of the fire remains unknown." (wmar2news)

