Two arrested after Drug Task Force seizes drugs, weapons, cash from Stoney Mountain Road home

Two individuals were arrested Thursday at this house on Stoney Mountain Road after the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Task Force and SWAT members seized drugs, weapons and cash.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force and SWAT members seized drugs, weapons and cash Thursday at a residence located at 453 Stoney Mountain Road in Henderson County, according to a press release.

The search warrant was issued following an investigation conducted by the Task Force for the sell and distribution of controlled substances by 56-year-old Casey Jonas Martin. Upon serving the warrant, Martin and another individual, Maria Hawkins Long, 40, were located inside the home. Both Martin and Long are from Hendersonville.

During a subsequent search of the residence and property, investigators seized the following: 51.1 grams of suspected fentanyl; 29.0 grams of methadone; 3.04 grams of methamphetamine; 7.6 grams of hydrocodone; 11.6 grams of marijuana; three dosage units of Xanax; two 9 mm handguns and $3,898.65 of United States currency, the press release said.

Martin was arrested and charged with the following: Trafficking in opiates (Level 3) (two counts); trafficking in opiates (Level 1); possession with intent to sell/distribute Schedule 2 controlled substances (two counts); maintaining a dwelling to sell/distribute a controlled substance; possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance; possession of a Schedule 4 controlled substance; possession of a Schedule 6 controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $2,259,600 secured bond.

Long was also taken into custody and was arrested due to active warrants for failure to appear for probation violation; misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked. Long’s bond was set at $7,000, secured.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Two arrested after Drug Task Force seizes drugs, weapons, cash from Stoney Mountain Road home